Xbox Sale Makes Popular $60 AAA Just $2.99

A new Xbox sale has made a popular, AAA Xbox One game -- playable on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S via backward compatibility -- just $2.99. Normally, the game costs $60, so this represents a discount of 95% and a savings of $57. There is a catch though. The catch is that the deal is limited to Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. If you don't have a subscription to either Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, then you can not take advantage of the offer from 2K and Firaxis Games for XCOM 2.

Released in 2016, the turn-based tactics game is a sequel to 2012's reboot of the series, XCOM: Enemy Unknown. Upon release, the game garnered an 88 on Metacritic, making it one of the highest-rated games of a year that saw the likes of Inside, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Overwatch, DOOM, Dark Souls III, and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine all release.

"XCOM 2 is the sequel to XCOM: Enemy Unknown, the 2012 award-winning strategy game of the year," reads an official pitch for the game. "Earth has changed. Twenty years have passed since world leaders offered an unconditional surrender to alien forces. XCOM, the planet's last line of defense, was left decimated and scattered. Now, in XCOM 2, the aliens rule Earth, building shining cities that promise a brilliant future for humanity on the surface, while concealing a sinister agenda and eliminating all who dissent from their new order."

An official blurb about the game continues: "Only those who live at the edges of the world have a margin of freedom. Here, a force gathers once again to stand up for humanity. Always on the run, and facing impossible odds, the remnant XCOM forces must find a way to ignite a global resistance, and eliminate the alien threat once and for all."

Unfortunately, it's unclear how long this offer is available. It's obviously a limited-time discount, but what the window of availability is, we don't know, as the Microsoft Store listing does not divulge this information. As a result, it's possible by the time you're reading this, the deal has already expire.

