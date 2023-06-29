Xbox Series X Fans Surprised With New Stealth Release

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users have been surprised with a new stealth release, a rarity for the platform. Stealth releases aren't common, and when they do happen, they usually happen via Nintendo Switch or PC/Steam. When it's not these platforms, it's sometimes PS4 or PS5. What almost never happens is an Xbox Series X|S stealth release. That said, that's exactly what we have, courtesy of indie game NeverAwake. And according to reviews for the game, Xbox fans should pay attention to it.

Developed by Neotro Inc. and published by Phoenixx Inc, NeverAwake debuted back on September 28, 2022 via PC/Steam. Then, on January 19, 2023, it came to Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PS5. And now it's available via Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Unfortunately, it's still not come to Xbox One, which looks off the table at this point.

Upon release, the game garnered Metacritic scores ranging from 84 to 88, depending on the platform. Meanwhile, on Steam, 94 percent of user reviews rate the game positively, giving the game a "Very Positive" Steam User Review rating.

"A girl who never wakes up. She has been fighting monsters in her dreams...NeverAwake is a nightmarish twin-stick shooter with a unique worldview and original game rules," reads an official pitch of the game. "The girl fights against vegetables, dogs, school friends, and other things she hates. What does the girl see at the end of the battle? And will she be able to wake up?"

An official description of the game continues: "NeverAwake has a unique worldview with its high quality hand-drawn graphics and beautiful animations.The enemies are not demons...but vegetables and dentists that the girl hates. Things and creatures that everyone has had a bad experience with at one time or another become monsters and attack the protagonist Rem. With over 80 levels, dozens of bosses, and a unique gameplay system that allows players to retry many levels, NeverAwake is suitable for both beginner shooters and experts. The ending of this title will change depending on the player's dedication. Please play and see what the girl sees at the end of the battle."

To play the game, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S owners will need to fork over $19.99. It's currently unclear how much room the game will take up on your Xbox as the Microsoft Store listing does not mention a download size, however, we know that in return you will get a game that is roughly five hours of long. This equates to roughly $4 for every hour of content.