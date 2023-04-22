Xbox Series X Misses Out Another Big Game and Fans Aren't Happy

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are set to miss out another noteworthy release, and Xbox fans aren't happy about it. In fact, not only are Xbox fans not happy about it, but they are growing increasingly confused and concerned about what's going on. There's been a few examples recently of games skipping releasing on Xbox consoles. If this was down to exclusivity deals, it would be one thing, but there's now been a few examples that did not involve any type of exclusivity deals, at least as far as we know.

One of the more recent examples was the Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters, which are coming to Nintedo and PlayStation consoles, but not Xbox. That said, Square Enix has never favored Xbox. What Xbox fans did not see coming was Oxenfree II: Lost Signals skipping Xbox consoles. This week, developer Night School Studio, which is now owned by Netflix, announced that the highly-anticipated Oxenfree sequel is releasing on July 12 via Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, PC, and Netflix. Not only is this seemingly another random Xbox omission, but it's particularly perplexing because the first game, as you may remember, was an Xbox-timed exclusive. When it was initially released in January of 2016, it was an Xbox One console exclusive. So, the fact the first game went from an Xbox One console exclusive to the sequel skipping Xbox consoles is certainly an unexpected turn of events.

"Okay this is starting to become a serious problem for Xbox," says one Xbox fan of the news on Twitter. "There's no reason a multiplatform game should be coming to every platform even Netflix but not Xbox. What is going on? To make matters worse the first Oxenfree was Xbox exclusive for a brief time."

At the moment of publishing, neither Xbox nor Night School Studio nor any individual involved with either has commented on the situation and the puzzlement it has created. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to leave a commet letting us kow what you think. Does Xbox have a growing problem on its hands?