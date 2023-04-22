Popular Backwards Compatible Xbox 360 Game on Sale for $2.99

A popular and backwards compatible Xbox 360 game is currently on sale for $2.99, courtesy of an 80 percent discount. As you may know, a wealth of Xbox 360 games are playable on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X via backward compatibility tech. One of these games is the classic Tomb Raider: Legends, which is the game on sale. In other words, one of the best early Xbxo 360 games is only a few bucks.

For those that don't know: Tomb Raiders: Legends dates back to 2006 when developer Crystal Dynamics and publisher Eidos Interactive released the game, initially, via PC, PS2, Xbox, and Xbox 360. It was the seventh mainline installment in the series, and a reboot of the franchise that saw the origins and design of Lara Croft, modernizing the character for the time. This reboot would eventually be rebooted again, but it was notable at the time. Further, it was quite popular. Upon release, it was widely praise for reimagining the series.

"Lara Croft, one of the greatest explorers of our time, is on the path of one of History's greatest legends, a weapon with the power to command peace or destroy," reads an official blurb about the game. "In hostile locations around the globe, diabolical traps, ancient guardian machinery and a figure from Lara's past stand between her and the powerful relic. In this thrilling adventure for the truth behind a Legend, Lara will discover the key to her own past, and her future."

How long this deal is available, we don't know. We know it's a limited-time deal, but that's all we know about its length. It could be live for weeks, but it could also expire tomorrow as of the moment of writing this. When the deal does expire, the price of the game will revert from $2.99 to $19.99.

