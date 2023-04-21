Xbox Series X Users Slam Microsoft for Removing Feature From Console

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are slamming Microsoft for removing a feature from the pair of Xbox consoles. Typically, as a console generation goes, consoles are bolstered with more features and refinement. What almost never happens is the removal of features. That said, that's exactly what has happened as Microsoft has declined to pay Twitter's new API access fees. As a result, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users -- as well as Xbox One users -- can no longer share clips to Twitter directly from their console. The only way to share your Xbox clips on Twitter is via the Xbox app on Android and iOS.

"We have had to disable the ability to share game uploads to Twitter directly from the console and Game Bar on Windows," reads a tweet from the official Xbox Twitter account. "You can still share your favorite moments to Twitter via the Xbox app for Android and iOS."

As you would expect, this isn't sitting well with Xbox fans. And as some have pointed out, the optics of the situation aren't great as Microsoft is closing in on its $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, yet can't pay the API access fees Twitter is now demanding following Elon Musk's own acquisition. For those out of the loop, the price of the two don't even come close to comparison, as the acquisition money could pay for essentially infinite Twitter API access.

We have had to disable the ability to share game uploads to Twitter directly from the console and Game Bar on Windows. You can still share your favorite moments to Twitter via the Xbox app for Android and iOS. — Xbox (@Xbox) April 20, 2023

"Quit being cheapskates and just pay up for the Twitter API access," reads one of the replies to the tweet above. "No good reason to remove this feature." Of course, this hasn't been confirmed to be the reason why, but it's unclear what other explanation there could be other than this very obvious one.

Xbox needs to add the feature back. — CallSignAlfa (@CJ_Mystik) April 20, 2023

Well, this sucks. — Mackenzie "Mac" Dinkins (@Da_Mac_Attack_) April 20, 2023

Does Microsoft need to remedy this or is losing this feature on Xbox not that big of a deal?