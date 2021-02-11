Xbox Series X Leaker Teases Big News Coming Next Week

✖

Next week may be a great week for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S players. Taking to Twitter, popular Spanish YouTuber, "ElAnalistaDeBits," teased Xbox fans in a now-deleted tweet that on February 17, which is next Wednesday, some notable Xbox news is going to drop. Unfortunately, the YouTuber doesn't divulge much else of note, but does suggest it's going to have Xbox fans excited.

It's worth noting that ElAnalistaDeBits is predominately a tech channel, which suggests this could be tech-related. It's also worth noting that there are rumblings that this is backward compatibility related, or more specifically, word that backward compatibility games locked at 30 fps will be bumped to 60 fps with no work from the developer of said games. In other words, the improvement will be on the console side of things.

For now, this is just speculation. Last year, Xbox teased it was working on this, but we haven't heard anything about it since then and there's no confirmation that this is related to the aforementioned tease. In fact, there's nothing guaranteeing there's anything to the initial tease. In other words, take everything here with a grain of salt as it ranges from unofficial to speculative.

At the moment of publishing, Microsoft has not commented on this rumor and the speculation surrounding it, and it's unlikely it will, especially if it's true and the news is dropping next week. That said, if it's true, more leakers and insiders may drop more information in the coming hours and days.

