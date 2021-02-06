Xbox Games With Gold Has an Extra Free Game You Probably Missed

✖

February's Xbox Games With Gold lineup has an extra free game that you probably missed. For February, Xbox Live Gold subscribers can download Gears 5, Resident Evil, Dandara, Indiana Jones and the Emperor's Tomb, and The Lost Planet 2 for free. That's not all though. In the United States, this the entire and official lineup. However, in South Korea Red Faction: Armageddon is also free. Of course, this free game is locked behind an Xbox Live Korea account, but making such an account is not only free, but fairly easy.

As for the game itself, it's an Xbox 360 game playable on Xbox One and Xbox Series X via backward compatibility. For those that don't know: Red Faction: Armageddon debuted back in 2011 via THQ and developer Volition, a team that is best known for The Saints Row series. A third-person shooter and the fourth installment in the Red Faction series, the game received mixed reviews, giving the Xbox 360 version a 71 on Metacritic.

Of course, a 2011 Xbox 360 game with a 71 on Metacritic being free may not seem like a steal, but the game is usually $30, so it's a substantial amount of savings at least.

Like all of the aforementioned games, once downloaded this is yours to keep forever as long as you maintain an active subscription to Xbox Live Gold. If your subscription lapses, you will lose access to the game until subscribe back up. And of course, if the service ever ends, you'll likely lose access to these games as well, but right now there's no reason to think is happening anytime soon.

