New Xbox Series X Controller Released

A new Xbox Series X controller has been released, or more specifically, the official Xbox Series X Pulse Red Controller from Microsoft itself has released after being available to pre-order for weeks. Like the black, white, and blue controllers, the Pulse Red controller runs at $64.99, and as the name suggests, gives the controller a red-colored makeover. Unfortunately, there's nothing else special about the controller, but if you're a fan of red electronics, it's a great alternative to the other aforementioned controllers.

Like the other controllers, the Pulse Red controller works with the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Windows 10, and Android devices. Meanwhile, Microsoft has promised that iOS support is still coming sometime in the future. Also, like the other controllers, the Pulse Red controller uses AA batteries, and comes with two that will provide up to 40 hours of gaming.

"Experience the modernized design of the Xbox Wireless Controller, featuring sculpted surfaces and refined geometry for enhanced comfort during gameplay," reads the controller's official production description. "Stay on target with textured grip and a hybrid D-pad. Seamlessly capture and share content with a dedicated Share button. Quickly pair with, play on, and switch between devices including Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10 PC, and Android. iOS support coming in the future."

A controller with nothing to hide. Pulse Red is here: https://t.co/ib2sH0M34h pic.twitter.com/tltiJ3BtcA — Xbox (@Xbox) February 9, 2021

Right now, the controller is available and in stock over on the Microsoft Store and via other retailers that you buy Xbox products from. That said, it's unclear just how much stock of the controller there is, so if you're interested, be sure to hop on an order sooner rather than later.

