Xbox Series X Loses Two Exclusive Games to PS5

Yesterday, an Xbox console exclusive came to PS5. Next week on December 6, another Xbox console exclusive will follow in its footsteps. The first of these two games is Sable from developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. An open-world exploration released on September 23, 2021 via Xbox consoles and PC, Sable debuted with Metacritic scores ranging from 71 to 76, depending on the platform. It's unclear why the game hasn't come to PS4 given it's on Xbox One, but it's now available via PS5 for $24.99.

"Embark on a unique and unforgettable journey and guide Sable through her Gliding; a rite of passage that will take her across vast deserts and mesmerizing landscapes, capped by the remains of spaceships and ancient wonders," reads an official blurb about Sable. "Explore the dunes on your hoverbike, scale monumental ruins and encounter other nomads as you unearth mysteries long forgotten and discover who she really is behind her mask."

The other PS5-bound game is Shredders, which is coming to PS5 on December 6 after releasing on March 17 via Xbox Series consoles and PC. Unlike Sable it's not available via Xbox One, so the lack of a PS4 version is less surprising. As for Shredder's Metacritic scores, it boasts scores ranging from 66 to 72, again depending on the platform.

"You and your pal are making goofball snowboarding videos at the Frozen Wood resort when brand ambassador Lisa makes an offer for a couple of sponsored videos," reads an official blurb about Shredders. "She gives you a glimpse of a whole new world of snowboarding, professional riders, snowmobiles, and epic features to shred. An invitational has attracted a whole bunch of pro-riders to the area, and with Lisa's help you have a chance to meet some of them, learn a bunch of their moves, and possibly even get a chance to join them in the kick-ass invitational! A love letter to snowboarding, Shredders takes inspiration from a whole bunch of awesome snowboarding films, the Amped games from back in the day, and the snowboarding heroes on Instagram."

