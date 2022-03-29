Xbox Reportedly Losing Another Exclusive to PS5 and PS4

A console exclusive that released on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One only a few months back seems like it will now be coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. That game in question happens to be Nobody Saves the World, which is the latest release from indie developer Drinkbox Studios. And while Drinkbox itself hasn’t announced that Nobody Saves the World will be coming to PlayStation just yet, a recent leak has indicated that the move should be happening pretty soon.

According to PlayStation Game Size, which is an account on Twitter that is able to track new occurrences with the PlayStation Store, Nobody Saves the World has recently been uploaded to the marketplace behind the scenes. For now, only a PS5 version of the title has been found on the storefront with the game’s size weighing in at a little more than 800 MB. Given that Nobody Saves the World was also released on Xbox One, it seems likely that a PS4 version of the game will also be coming about if it does release on Sony’s hardware.

Videos by ComicBook.com

🚨 Nobody Saves the World (PS5)



⬜ Download Size : 812 MB (Without Update)



⬛ #PS5

🟩 @DrinkBoxStudios pic.twitter.com/etPrajuGAP — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) March 27, 2022

In a general sense, it’s not surprising whatsoever to see that Nobody Saves the World would come to PlayStation in due time. Even though the title launched only on Xbox consoles (it also came to PC) when it dropped earlier this year, Drinkbox is a studio that has previously brought many of its games to various platforms. In fact, it shouldn’t be a shock to see Nobody Saves the World land on Nintendo Switch at some point as well.

Again, Drinkbox itself hasn’t confirmed that any of this will actually be happening just yet, so take this story with a grain of salt for the time being. That being said, this leak is a very legitimate one, which means that it should only be a matter of time until Nobody Saves the World is officially announced to head to new platforms.

Will you look to play Nobody Saves the World for yourself if it does end up releasing on PS5 and PS4? Let me know either down in the comments section or you can reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.