Xbox Live Name Change Confirmed by Microsoft

Xbox users suspected that a name change might be in the works for Xbox Live after noticing that references to the service were changed to "Xbox network" on Xbox One and Xbox Series X. In a new statement provided to Video Games Chronicle, Microsoft has now confirmed that the base Xbox online service will simply be referred to as Xbox network, in order to make it easier for new users to understand the difference with Xbox Live Gold. The change might take a little getting used to for longtime Xbox users, but it could make it less complicated for newcomers!

"'Xbox network' refers to the underlying Xbox online service, which was updated in the Microsoft Services Agreement," a spokesperson told VGC. "The update from ‘Xbox Live’ to ‘Xbox network’ is intended to distinguish the underlying service from Xbox Live Gold memberships."

At the end of the day, the change makes a lot of sense. Since Live Gold is required to play Xbox games online, this will simply make it easier for people to understand the difference. Microsoft has been making a lot of smaller changes to make the overall Xbox experience more enjoyable. The Xbox Live name change is just the latest of these, but anything that simplifies things or makes them clearer for users will certainly prove beneficial in the long run!

Xbox users currently have multiple options for subscribing to Xbox Live Gold. Subscribers can select from monthly or yearly plans, but the service is also offered as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Game Pass has seen a significant amount of focus of late, with a number of high-profile games being added to the service over the last few weeks. Xbox Live Gold also gives users access to monthly free games, but those titles are different from the ones offered through Game Pass.

As the new console generation continues, it will be interesting to see what other changes Microsoft has in store for the Xbox brand. Over the last few weeks, Microsoft has started rolling out a lot more quality of life changes. Some are smaller than others, but users can likely expect to see many more in the near future!

What do you think about the change to the Xbox Live name? Are you happy with the change? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!