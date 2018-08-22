Xbox Exec Opens Up About Single-Player Games, Shift in Company Perspective

Microsoft has done a complete 1080 through the years, bringing back gaming to the gaming console ‘Xbox One.’ After E3 this year and Microsoft‘s stunning showcase, some of the faith lost through the years has been coming trickling back and Xbox is slowly reclaiming its name as a gaming giant. Now we’ve got a little more insight into their renewed perspective in the games industry and how the goals have once more been put on track with gamers in mind.

Xbox Games Maketing General Manager Aaron Greenberg recently sat down with your friends over at DualShockers to discuss about their renewed fiery passion and what that means for gamers that choose the Xbox One platform.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’ve already seen that Phil Spencer and the gang have begun the work necessary to honor their promise of more first party content. Greenberg mentioned, “It’s an exciting time. While we don’t pre-announce things, I think you’re seeing that the level of commitment is there, and that we believe in continuing to grow that content.”

Greenberg also made a promise of his own, stating “Know that the company is focused and investing to continuing to grow our content, and we’re going to be bringing more and more games to our fans no matter what device they’re playing on, and growing services like the Xbox game Pass.”

With the 2017 drama concerning the perceived war on single-player games, Greenberg also mentioned that the Xbox brand wants to get back into that as a focus as well. He told the site,

“We love single player games. […] It’s something that we absolutely believe in, and you’re right. I think the thing about these studios that makes them unique is really first and foremost, they are incredibly talented developers that make really high quality games. Most of these tend to be focused — If you think about Compulsion, or Ninja Theory, or Undead — they’re make games that are uniquely different from what we’re doing today in our first-party studios.

These games are different than Forza, or Halo, or Gears, or some of the franchises that people know us for. That’s gonna add to the diversity of the content.

We want people to make great games, so we want to give them the independence and the focus to go do that. Ultimately we know that all the data shows that gamers like to play a wide variety of games. People want to play co-op games, they want to play multiplayer games, and they want to play single player games, and we wanna make sure that we have the best of those games coming out of those internal studios as well.”

To learn even more about what the Marketing Manager had to say about Microsoft’s renewed vision plus their philosophy on gaming, you can check out the full interview right here.