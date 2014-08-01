Xbox One X: Here’s Why You Should (And Shouldn’t) Upgrade To Microsoft’s New Hardware

One of last month's biggest news stories out of the Electronic Entertainment Expo was Microsoft's official reveal of its new Xbox One X hardware, which promises to be the company's most powerful console to date. To further hammer the point home, Microsoft unveiled a number of titles that work best on the hardware, including Crackdown 3 and the forthcoming Forza Motorsport 7. The system is set to go for $500 when it releases this November, but that has some folks up in arms, wondering if they should upgrade or not. Granted, the system is quite compatible with 4K, so those that own a TV may automatically consider it just to get the most out of it. But there are a few factors to consider. So we've set up this guide that goes over each of the aspects involved with the Xbox One X, which tells you why you should – and also shouldn't – upgrade to the hardware, depending on what side of the fence you're on.

True 4K Compatibility Like the PlayStation 4 Pro before it, the Xbox One X promises to make games shine in stunning 4K, and, in some cases, even 6K resolution. That could be quite the selling point for those getting their hands on a 4K TV for the first time. And, for that matter, those that don't even have that model yet can still indulge in 1080p, with some of the best looking games around. Is It Worth It?: There are two things to consider. One, the graphics will be a mild upgrade at best, compared to the Xbox One S. And the games already run reasonably enough on that hardware. On top of that, we don't know if the developers will make their games automatically compliant with the Xbox One X, especially when some aren't even on board with the PlayStation 4 Pro yet. Second, the Xbox One S already runs some great games in 4K, including Forza Horizon 3 and Gears of War 4. A small upgrade to the Xbox One X may be worth it for some, but there are those on a budget that may not agree with spending $500 for minor touch-ups. If everything ran at 60 frames per second across the board, maybe. But that's not quite a guarantee. (Some readers have noted that there are differences between upscaled 4K -- which the Xbox One supports -- and native 4K, which the Xbox One X will reportedly have "across the board". However, without the hardware in hand to judge how well it effectively works, and, more importantly, what's "upscaled" and what isn't, it's hard to tell just how beneficial it is. And we DO know the difference between the two, it just wasn't addressed without the hardware in hand.)

Ultra 4K Blu-Ray Support Like the previous Xbox One S model before it, the Xbox One X will be able to run Ultra 4K Blu-Rays across the board, unlike the PlayStation 4 Pro. And this is a good time to hop onboard the tech, especially with movies like The Fate of the Furious, Power Rangers and, for the first time, a Disney film – Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – going to the format. Is It Worth It? Well, notice we said, "like the previous Xbox One S" model, which means it already supports 4K Ultra Blu-Ray. So if you're buying the system just for that alone, you're probably gonna feel like you got taken for a ride, since the S handles that format very well. So consider this a minor reason compared to the other reasons. Plus, we don't know what streaming services are on board yet with 4K support. Movies are great, sure, but it never hurts to have Netflix and/or Hulu have some sort of secondary channel that would work better. These have yet to be fully confirmed, though, so we're playing wait and see.

Peak Performance Many promises were made about the Xbox One X's hardware during the presentation, and, yes, it looks very, very good with some of the games that were on display, like Forza Motorsport 7. But Microsoft believes that it has created a machine that's even on the level of most high-end gaming PC's, and for a fraction of the price. Is It Worth It? There's no question that the Xbox One X is a powerful machine in its own right, and will leave some games running like a dream. But, again, we're wondering what kind of upgrades will be available for older games on the Xbox One platform. Like, will Killer Instinct automatically look outrageously good? What about the older Call of Duty games? Will they even get that support? And there are some folks who would argue that if you want true PC quality, you should just buy a PC. Granted, that's more expensive than an Xbox One X, so that's not an option for everyone, but it does open up more customization options in terms of memory, graphics card, that sort of thing, while Microsoft's system is just an all-in-one. It's an easy option for those that want to take it – and a guaranteed beast in the process – but some people may prefer to go the extra mile when it comes to upgrading. One other thing to consider is that, for the games to look better than ever, you're going to need a huge hard drive. And, for that matter, a steady Internet connection. We're talking something that's even more elaborate than the set-up you have now for Xbox One X – and not everyone will be able to afford such an upgrade.

System Size The Xbox One X hardware is probably the smallest that Microsoft has ever offered when it comes to a console, making it easy to put onto your game shelf so you still have room for games, controllers and other accessories that you want to put next to it. And for those of you that say, "Size don't make a difference!", well, you need to realize that Sony made the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 Slim systems for a reason. Is it worth it? When it comes to practical size, the Xbox One X isn't a bad option. But, for that matter, the Xbox One S also got a little shrinky-dinked when it came to the original Xbox One model, and it's not too badly sized either. Your best bet, if you're looking for something on the ergonomic side, is to visit your local Microsoft Store and compare between the two. Really, though, no matter which option you take, you'll still have plenty of room – and that really is a plus when you've got a pint-sized apartment.

Future Support Microsoft has sworn that the Xbox One X will get strong first and third-party support from hereon in, with a number of developers producing games that take full advantage of the hardware. This means that games that are truly made with the X in mind will shine the best, and there will be no shortage of titles that look good on it. Even the original Xbox games promised for backward compatibility will have support on Xbox One X. Is it worth it? When I say, "Future support," that doesn't mean entirely across the board. Sure, some companies are down, but others will continue to develop with the original Xbox One specs in mind. For instance, a lot of indie developers don't exactly have Xbox One X hardware to work with in their labs, and some third-party developers may just feel that it's easier to develop for the general hardware and then add some tweaks later via patch uploads. It's great to see that many developers and publishers will support the system down the road, but it seems like it will be on a niche level, compared to the older, more popular hardware. This may change if the Xbox One X price goes down (which it eventually will), but, for right now, it's not one hundred percent.