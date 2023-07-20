Square Enix Says Final Fantasy 16's Sales are "Extremely Strong"

Final Fantasy XVI released last month, and the game sold 3 million copies during launch week. While that number would seem to be impressive, there has been a debate about whether it's good enough for Square Enix. The game's early numbers aren't as strong as Final Fantasy VII Remake (3.5 million in three days) or Final Fantasy XV (5 million on day one). However, Square Enix has now offered a statement to IGN addressing the sales. The company notes that the PS5's current install base should be taken into consideration when looking at Final Fantasy XVI's performance.

"With 38 million PS5 consoles shipped globally (as of March 31, 2023), sales of Final Fantasy 16 surpassed three million units worldwide several days after its release on June 22, 2023," Square Enix told IGN. "Taking into consideration the sales figures of the acclaimed Final Fantasy 7 Remake and the difference in size of the install base of the PlayStation 4 at the time of this title's release, we can see that the attach rate of Final Fantasy 16 is considerably high, given the PS5 install base."

The statement goes on to note that Square Enix considers Final Fantasy XVI's sales "extremely strong," and the company is planning "a wide range of initiatives to encourage even more people to play the game." What shape those initiatives will take remains to be seen, but hopefully they will convince newcomers to give the game a chance. It's also possible that Final Fantasy XVI could remain a long-term seller for the platform. The Final Fantasy franchise has a passionate following, and those that haven't upgraded to a PS5 yet will probably purchase the game later on.

While a lot of gamers have been quick to judge Final Fantasy XVI's performance, it will likely be a long time before anyone can accurately gauge the game's overall sales. Comparing it to Final Fantasy VII Remake is a bit unfair given the fact that the original Final Fantasy VII is one of the most popular games in the series. As IGN notes, Final Fantasy XV also released on multiple platforms, while Final Fantasy XVI is a PS5 exclusive.

