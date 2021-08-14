Xbox Boss Phil Spencer Is a Big Fan of the Steam Deck

✖

Valve's upcoming Steam Deck platform isn't slated to begin shipping out to customers until later this year, but ahead of that time, one notable figure in the video game industry has been able to go hands-on with the device. Specifically, that person happens to be Phil Spencer, who is the head honcho on Microsoft's Xbox team. And even though he might be part of a different gaming company, Spencer seems very keen on Valve and the Steam Deck.

Recently on Twitter, Spencer shared a new image of the Steam Deck in question that he had been playing. Spencer explained that he took a visit to Valve this week and met with many of the team members at the studio. In the process, Valve loaned him a Steam Deck to test out and Spencer came away very much enjoying how it works. "After having mine most of the week I can say it's a really nice device," Spencer said on social media. "Games with me on the go, screen size, controls all great. Playing Halo and Age [of Empires] feels good, xCloud works well. Congrats [Steam Deck] team."

Was @valvesoftware this week talking w/ Scott, Erik, Gabe about Steam Deck. After having mine most of the week I can say it's a really nice device. Games with me on the go, screen size, controls all great. Playing Halo and Age feels good, xCloud works well. Congrats SD team. pic.twitter.com/q4hWBvkk85 — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) August 13, 2021

Based on all of the hands-on impressions that we've heard about in relation to the Steam Deck so far, it sounds like Valve has itself a very nice piece of tech. While it remains to be seen how popular the platform will be in the long run (especially considering Valve's history in the hardware space), this looks like it could be the most notable piece of new gaming technology to arrive in 2021.

