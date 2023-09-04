Forza Motorsport Reveals "The Best Road Race in America" as Next Course

Forza Motorsport has been ramping up fan hype over the last few weeks by announcing all of the tracks and vehicles coming to the racer when it launches on October 10 on Xbox and PC platforms. While developer Turn 10 is slow-playing things a little bit to keep fans on the hook over the next month, they've recently pulled back the curtain on yet another course. This time, Forza Motorsport has announced that it'll be taking fans to the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

The Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course is relatively small when compared to some other courses players will race through in Forza Motorsport. However, what it lacks in length, it makes up with some tricky turns and an "unforgiving final sector." Every course in Forza Motorsport will test you, but with how short this course is, you'll need to be at the top of your game because there won't be too many opportunities to make a comeback if you mess up. Either way, the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course is sure to be a fan favorite when it launches. After all, the course bills itself as "the best road racing in America" for a reason.

All Courses in Forza Motorsport

With all of the announcements Forza Motorsport has been making over the last few weeks, it'd be easy to miss some of the announced tracks. The team has been revealing new tracks nearly every other day since the start of August, meaning there's been quite a bit to keep up with. If you've missed any, we've collected a quick list of all of the known tracks as of the time of this writing. Most likely, Turn 10 will announce even more in the weeks to come, but this list is correct as of September 3:

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps

Eaglerock Speedway

Grand Oak Raceway

Hakone Circuit

Homestead-Miami Speedway

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit

Le Mans – Circuit International de la Sarthe

Lime Rock Park

Maple Valley

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Mugello Circuit

Nürburgring GP

Road America

Silverstone Circuit

Suzuka Circuit

Virginia International Raceway

Watkins Glen International Speedway

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

Make sure to note that the Nürburgring GP will not be included at launch. Instead, it will be added in Spring 2024 as part of Turn 10's efforts to continue supporting Forza Motorsport with post-launch content. It would be a surprise if the developers don't introduce several more tracks in the next month that also come after Motorsport's release.

Forza Motorsport comes to Xbox and PC platforms on October 10. Make sure to keep your eyes peeled for further updates from Turn 10 on its social media channels. It has been revealing new details left and right and we wouldn't expect that to slow down any time soon as the devs look to bring players back after the franchise took a long break following the lackluster response to Forza Motorsport 7.