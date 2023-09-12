Xbox Reveals Leaked Astral Purple Controller

Following a leak from not long ago that suggested Xbox would be unveiling a new Xbox controller soon, the company has done exactly that by showing off the Astral Purple controller on Tuesday. It features a deep purple color on the face of the controller with a white backing to it. That same purple is reflected in other parts of the controller like the thumbsticks as well as the lettering on the face buttons and in other aspects of the design. Other parts of the device consist of the core features available on all the rest of the standard Xbox controllers.

Whether you saw the previous leaks or not, you can check out the controller now after it was shown off in an Xbox Wire announcement and is now up for preorders with a release date set for September 19th. Like the other standard Xbox controllers outside of the default black and white options, this one will be available for $64.99.

Astral Purple Xbox Controller

You can check out the controller below courtesy of Xbox's reveal alongside a preview of its features, but again, it's basically a standard controller outfitted with Xbox's Astral Purple colorway.

"Introducing the newest addition to our classic Xbox controller lineup, the Xbox Wireless Controller – Astral Purple," Xbox said about the new device. "The rich purple color has such a distinct regal look to spice up your gaming setup and bolster your collection. The dark purple theme is carried over to both the thumbsticks and buttons, with a black matte finish on the hybrid D-Pad, bumpers, and triggers. This is all tied together with a clean white back case that results in the front of the controller looking even more striking."

Of course, the white backing on the controller stands out pretty harshly from the purple on the front because of how deep the color is, so that design may not be to everyone's liking. If that's the case, you do have another option, but it's a more expensive one.

That's because the Astral Purple color featured here in this new controller has actually already been a color option for those who want to build their own controllers. Over in the Xbox Design Lab, the Astral Purple option has been around for awhile now -- it just hasn't been an option for the standard controllers themselves. Designing a controller this way with the Astral Purple color on the front and the back will allow you to make the controller fully purple for just a bit more at $69.99 if you're opting for the base controller and not for the more expensive Elite 2 option.

Xbox's new Astral Purple controller is up for preorders now via the Xbox Store for $64.99 and will officially be released next week on September 19th.