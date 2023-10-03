Xbox Game Pass Adding Like a Dragon: Ishin! and More in October

Xbox Game Pass subscribers already learned of the very first of October's games planned for the service when the last round of games were announced, and now, we've learned of a few more that'll help Xbox users get through the start of the month. Those include at least one day-one release that comes from Xbox's Forza series as well as other big franchises like the Like a Dragon (formerly Yakuza) games. The catch for the start of the month is that the pickings are relatively slim as far as their numbers go with only four more games confirmed this time, some of which were known already to be coming to the service.

The four games in question that'll be added over the next few weeks are Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, Forza Motorsport, From Space, and Like A Dragon: Ishin!. They'll be added in that order, though those who've been keeping up with Xbox Game Pass news probably already knew that seeing how Forza Motorsport is a first-party Xbox game and was always going to be added while Like a Dragon: Ishin! was one of the Like a Dragon games confirmed for the service just recently.

More on each of the new Xbox Game Pass games can be found below along with dates for when they'll be added and the platforms on which they'll be available.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

(Cloud and Xbox Series X|S) – October 4

"Take back the city of Tertium from hordes of bloodthirsty foes in this intense and brutal action shooter. Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is the new co-op focused experience from the award-winning team behind the Vermintide series. In the depths of the hive, the seeds of corruption threaten to turn into an overwhelming tide of darkness. A mysterious and sinister new force is seeking to take control of the entire city. It is up to you and your allies in the Inquisition to root out the enemy before the city succumbs to Chaos."

Forza Motorsport

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – October 10

"Race over 500 real-world cars including modern race cars and more than 100 cars new to Forza Motorsport. Make every lap count across 20 living environments with fan-favorite locations and multiple track layouts to master, each featuring live on-track scoring, fully dynamic time-of-day with weather and unique driving conditions that ensure no two laps ever look or play the same."

From Space

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 12

"From Space is a solo and co-op action-shooter for squads up to four players. Take on the challenge of liberating the earth from an alien infestation with your friends, using over-the-top weaponry in a post-apocalyptic world with awesomely stylized graphics."

Like a Dragon: Ishin!

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 17

"1860s Kyo is plagued by widespread inequality, and one samurai will change the course of history in his search for justice. Take up the sword of Sakamoto Ryoma and venture to Kyoto to find your father's killer, clear yourself of a framed murder, and restore your honor. In doing so, you will bring an end to the samurai era and forever change the future of Japan. Draw your blade, load your revolver, and join the revolution in this heated historical adventure that only the creators of Yakuza: Like a Dragon could produce."