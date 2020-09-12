Massive Xbox Leak Reveals Next Week's Entire Xbox Series X Briefing

✖

A massive new Xbox leak has surfaced online, revealing the entire Xbox Series X 2020 briefing. This week, Microsoft not only revealed the Xbox Series S, but announced a release date and price for both the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X. However, this wasn't the plan. Phil Spencer confirmed this week that the plan was to reveal all of this next week, however, leaks forced Microsoft to reveal everything earlier than intended.

At the time, this is all Spencer said. In other words, it was unclear how Microsoft was going to reveal all of this information.

"I know it's been a wait for price, date, pre-order date," said Spencer at the time. "Thanks to the community for their support and encouragement. "Great to see the reactions, really proud of how the team handled the unscripted announce (was supposed to be next week but oh well...). Can't wait for launch."

That said, now we know it had a special briefing planned. And now this entire briefing has leaked online. Fortunately for Microsoft, everything in the briefing has already been revealed. Unfortunately, for Xbox fans, everything in the briefing has already been revealed. In other words, there's nothing new in the briefing.

Below, you can check out the entire briefing, courtesy of Twitter user WalkingCat:

It will be interesting to see how Microsoft -- who, at the moment of publishing, has not commented on this leak -- handles these videos. It's obvious a lot of work and resources went into the briefing, but at this point, it's all old information.

