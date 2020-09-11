Rumor: Xbox Series V Leaks Online

✖

This week Microsoft revealed the Xbox Series S, a companion console to the Xbox Series X that will also release on November 10, but will be $300 rather than $500. That said, a new "leak" making the rounds suggests that Microsoft has another companion console it hasn't revealed called the Xbox Series V, which may be the long-rumored "Xbox Edinburgh."

The leak making the rounds is actually just a piece of supposed promotional image showing the console beside the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Judging by its positioning in the image, it will be an in-between model. In other words, more powerful and expensive than the Xbox Series S, but cheaper and less powerful than the Xbox Series X. If this is the case, you'd assume it would be positioned at $400, the rumored price of the all-digital PS5.

Meanwhile, from an aesthetics perspective, it simply looks like a smaller and skinnier version of the Xbox Series X. Further, there doesn't appear to be a disc drive, suggesting it could be Xbox's answer to the all-digital PS5.

Below, you can check out the image for yourself:

(Rumor) There is a Xbox Series V (codename is Project Edinburg) it's rumored to be less powerful than the Series X but more Powerful than the Series S 👀 pic.twitter.com/C8V2FYYF5e — Idle Sloth 🙅🏻‍♂️1️⃣2️⃣❎ (@IdleSloth84) September 11, 2020

As always, everything here should be taken with a grain of salt. At the moment of publishing, there's no way to validate or invalidate this image and it's currently unclear what the original source is. However, it's making the rounds and has Xbox fans wondering how many consoles they will get to choose from this November.

At the moment of publishing, Microsoft has not commented on this supposed leak, and it's unlikely it will. It has a pretty strict "no comment" policy when it comes to leaks and rumors. That said, if it does provide a comment, we will be sure to update this post with whatever is provided.

