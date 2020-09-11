3 Xbox Games Are Free to Play This Weekend

✖

Three more Xbox One games are free for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to play this weekend, and one of them is a game that just released last month. That game is Madden NFL 21, and it’s joined by other big-name games like Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition and Rugby 20 to round out this week’s Free Play Days offerings. The three games are free to play right now and will be available until September 13th.

The Free Play Games typically offer two to three games to play for free for a few days, and this weekend’s Free Play Days is no different. As is the case sometimes though, one of those games is not just free to try out on the Xbox One alone. EA is offering a free trial of Madden NFL 21 to celebrate the NFL Kickoff Weekend which earned it a spot in the Free Play Days promotion.

Each of the games has also been discounted for the next few days for those who want to buy the full versions and keep playing after the trials end. The base version of Madden NFL 21 isn’t on sale, but the enhanced versions with more content included are both discounted.

You can find previews of each of the games along with their discounted prices below.

Madden NFL 21

MVP Edition: $74.99

Deluxe Edition: $63.99

“The kickoff of a brand new football season is here and what better way to celebrate than to go all out in Madden NFL 21!” Microsoft said in a preview of Madden NFL 21. “Rise to fame with a fearless new generation of NFL stars in Face of the Franchise mode or check out the all-new 6v6 backyard football mode, The Yard, with non-traditional locations, trick plays, and cross-platform progression. New levels of control and innovative gameplay enhancements have been added, including the Skill Stick ball-carrier system, fresh new pass rush moves, and tackling enhancements. Celebrate the players who redefine the way you see the game in Szn 1: Hi-Def with new weekly gear drops coming to The Yard, new Ultimate Team programs, and more. And if you like all that, then check out the fantastic discounts available this weekend for the MVP Edition and Deluxe Edition in the Microsoft Store.”

Rugby 20

Standard Edition: $25.00

“Hit the pitch with Rugby 20 and experience unprecedented tactical depth that recreates the intricacies of the modern game,” Microsoft said in a preview of Rugby 20. “The best clubs from the Top 14, Pro D2, Gallagher Premiership, and Pro 14 are all available in intense single or multiplayer action with realistic motion-captured animations using professional players. Tweak your game plan, initiate set moves, and find spaces to give your side the winning edge.”

Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition

Eternal Collection: $19.80

“Rise up against Hell as one of humanity’s last defenders – Crusader, Barbarian, Witch Doctor, Demon Hunter, Monk, or Wizard – and collect legendary loot while mastering devastating new powers and abilities,” Microsoft said in a preview of Diablo III. “Play solo or form a party of up to four heroes, either with local split-screen multiplayer or with friends online. The Ultimate Evil Edition contains both Diablo III and the Reaper of Souls expansion set. To keep the action going, you can pick up Diablo III: Eternal Collection, which will be on sale until September 22 and includes all content from Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition and the new Necromancer class in the Rise of the Necromancer DLC.”