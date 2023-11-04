Baldur's Gate 3 Xbox Release Date Reportedly Revealed

The release date for Baldur's Gate 3 on Xbox Series X and S may have just been revealed. Although Baldur's Gate 3 is already available for PlayStation 5 and PC, the Xbox iteration of the acclaimed RPG has been promised to still be launching before the end of 2023. And while developer Larian Studios has yet to make anything official, a new report may have just given eager Xbox fans a date to circle on the calendar.

According to Exputer, Baldur's Gate 3 is currently expected to hit Xbox Series X and S next month on Wednesday, December 6. This information is said to come from anonymous sources that are familiar with the Xbox port of BG3. Given that Larian itself has yet to publicly announce this launch date, there's a chance that this release could end up shifting. For the time being, though, those within the studio are currently intending to have BG3 hit Xbox on this day as long as ongoing playtests proceed as planned.

Whenever Baldur's Gate 3 does release on Xbox Series X/S, it's likely that it will become one of the highest-reviewed games of the year on the platform. Currently, Baldur's Gate 3 is tied with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on Metacritic as the best-reviewed game of 2023 so far. When looking only at Xbox, Alan Wake 2 is the top-rated game on the platform until this point as it boasts a 93/100 aggregate score. Whether or not Baldur's Gate 3 on Xbox can end up generating higher review scores on Xbox than Alan Wake 2 remains to be seen, but based on the title's reviews on other platforms, it certainly seems likely.

Are you planning to play Baldur's Gate 3 for yourself on Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S when it is released? Or have you already played the RPG on PS5 or PC earlier in the year? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.