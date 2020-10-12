Xbox Series X Gameplay Demo Shows Multiple Crashes and Missing Backwards Compatible Games

Members of the gaming media are starting to get their hands on the Xbox Series X hardware, and it's giving gamers an opportunity to see how the system will work on release day. Alanah Pearce had the opportunity to take the console for a spin, and, in a new video, showed viewers some of the system's features, including Xbox Series X's backwards compatibility. Unfortunately, viewers can also see Pearce encounter multiple crashes, and some issues with backwards compatibility for Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Gears 5, and Forza Horizon 4. These issues can be seen in the video at the top of this post, around the four-minute mark.

It should be noted that this is a preview build of the console, and these issues will almost definitely be resolved by the time the Xbox Series X launches next month. There are multiple potential reasons for the issues, including the fact that these are first party games that might have day one patches. While it's surprising to see some of the bigger Xbox exclusives not working, this should not be a cause for concern for potential buyers. Still, it is interesting to see, and it might show what Microsoft is working on in the weeks leading up to the console's release.

Backwards compatibility is a big part of Microsoft's strategy for the Xbox Series X. For those that have never played an Xbox console, it will mean the ability to play hundreds of games that have been released on every previous Xbox system, and players can purchase those games digitally or physically. While the PS5 will be able to play nearly every PS4 game, the Xbox Series X will have nearly every Xbox One game available, as well as games for the original Xbox and the Xbox 360. That's a very big library, and gamers shouldn't have any difficulty finding titles to enjoy.

Microsoft has been consistently adding backwards compatibility for older Xbox games, and that will likely continue on the new hardware. A number of these games will also get free upgrades via Smart Delivery, so it's conceivable that older software might have a bigger appeal for players this generation than it did in previous years.

Are you excited for the Xbox Series X? Do you think these issues will be present when the system launches? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!