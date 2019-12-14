Xbox Series X Teases Its Biggest New Feature Yet

This week, Microsoft — during The Game Awards — revealed the Xbox Series X, formerly known as the Xbox Scarlett. In addition to unveiling the next-gen console’s name, it also revealed what the console looks like. And if you haven’t seen any images or memes of it yet, it looks like a PC tower with a very minimalist design. Some people like this design, others are calling it ugly. At the time of The Game Awards, Microsoft didn’t divulge too many additional details about the console, but since the award show, a big slab of details have surfaced on the Internet. One of these details is word that the console may be able to pause, suspend, and resume multiple games at a time.

As you may know, on the PS4 and Xbox One consoles, you can pause any single game, put your console into sleep mode, and instantly load back into it. This feature essentially allows you to get right back into the action rather than having you reboot the application and go through multiple loading screens. It’s a popular feature, but it only works with one game at a time. That said, according to Xbox’s Jason Ronald, the Xbox Series X may allow players to suspend and resume multiple games at a time thanks to its new NCMe SSD.

“Today, we have the capability of instantly resuming the last game that you were playing,” said Ronald while speaking to our sister site GameSpot. “Why can’t you do that for multiple games? Many players choose to play multiple games at the same time, being able to instantly jump right back where I was, those are things that we can do with the platform level to make the gaming experience better. It’s really about ensuring there’s less waiting and more time playing because that’s ultimately what we all want to do with a with the consoles and with the services that we have.”

Of course, it remains to be seen how this feature will work and if it’s every fully realized for the console. Still, at the very least it demonstrates the advancement in technology next-gen represents. In the meanwhile, if there’s one thing Microsoft can promise is that Xbox Series X’s new SSD will virtually eliminate load times.

Xbox Series X is set to release sometime holiday 2020. For more coverage on the console, click here.