Xbox Insider Teases Two "Big" Unannounced Xbox Series X Games

✖

A prominent Xbox insider has teased that Xbox Game Studios have not one, but two "big" unannounced games slated to release this year. Unfortunately, this is where the details on these two mystery games end, at least details of the salient variety. As for the report, it comes the way of Window Central's Jez Corden, who, during a recent episode of the Xbox Two podcast, claimed that Xbox Game Studios has "at least" two "big games" scheduled to release this year that it hasn't announced.

Right now, Xbox Game Studios has both Halo Infinite and Psychonauts 2 releasing this year. The former is currently scheduled to release sometime this holiday season, while the latter still has a broader "2021" release window. In addition to this, it has several games with "TBA" release dates, such as Age of Empires IV, As Dusk Falls, Everwild, Fable 4, Hellblade 2, Forza Motorsport 8, Perfect Dark, Project Mara, State of Decay 3, and various Bethesda games. Of course, some of these could squeeze their way into this year, but these are announced games and thus don't fit the bill.

Again, Corden doesn't even hint at what these games could be, but it's quite possible one could be a new Forza Horizon, which is rumored for this year. Meanwhile, the other game could be Wolfenstein III, which we know is in development, but hasn't actually been announced, yet should be close to finished.

While these are two guesses, it's unclear what else the two games could be, especially since Corden identifies them as "big games." Of course, "big" is subjective, but there's no reason to think Corden is stretching the term. The thing is, big games rarely are announced and released in the same year. However, not only does Forza do this all the time, but Bethesda is one of the few who does take this approach, occasionally, lending weight to the speculation above.

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt given that it ranges from unofficial to downright speculative. While Corden is typically quite reliable, everything here is very vague, and of course, subject to change.

For more coverage on all things Xbox -- including all of the latest on Xbox Series X -- click here or check out the relevant links below: