Target Reveals New Xbox Series X Restock

Target has revealed new Xbox Series X restock, or, more specifically, new Xbox Series X stock at Target has been leaked, courtesy of the retailer's ad for next week. According to an official ad from the retailer, it will have Xbox Series X stock next week. How much stock it will have and what day it will release, isn't divulged, but if you've been on the hunt for the next-gen Xbox, next week may be your opportunity to finally secure one, assuming you can beat the scalpers ordering 1000s of consoles in minutes.

Unfortunately, right now, there's nothing else to report because this is all Target has revealed. And technically, it hasn't even revealed the aforementioned ad. Rather, it's leaked ahead of time like it always does. The retailer has both surprised Xbox customers with stock drops and announced them ahead of time. If next week's stock arrives via the latter route, then more details will presumably be shared soon. If this happens, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.

In the meanwhile, take everything here with a grain of salt given that this is technically -- emphasis on technically -- a leak, and thus not proper and official information. Right now, Target hasn't commented on the leak, and at this point, it's unlikely this will change.

News: Series X spotted in Next Week's Target Ad. https://t.co/TV4EjK88o7 pic.twitter.com/PGdyu5Tpaf — Cheap Ass Gamer (@videogamedeals) January 21, 2021

While Target won't have Xbox Series X stock until next week, GameStop has already announced it will have stock of the console today. Unfortunately, just like it is here, the finer details on this drop are still unknown.

The Xbox Series X is available worldwide for $500. For more coverage on the console -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, and deals -- click here or check out the relevant links below: