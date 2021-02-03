New Xbox Series X Report Teases Huge Exclusive Game Releasing This Year

✖

According to a new report, the Xbox Series X has a huge exclusive, or at least a timed exclusive, coming this year that nobody knows about yet. The report comes the way of the Defining Duke: An Xbox Podcast, and more specifically, via ACG, who relayed word that Microsoft is in acquisition talks with a major studio/publisher who is set to release a AAA game sometime this year. And as you would expect, this game may be a timed exclusive for Xbox.

Unfortunately, ACG doesn't divulge much else of consequence but notes his source is someone from inside said company, or in other words, somebody who would know, unlike a random Reddit poster with three uncles working at each of Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Interestingly, this rumor comes on the back of a recent rumor claiming something similar or more specifically claiming that Xbox has two big unannounced Xbox Series X games releasing this year. Whether these two rumors are related, who knows, but if they both are accurate, you'd assume so. If not, if both are separate and true, Xbox Series X is about to have a huge year.

That said, and as always, take everything here with a grain of salt. While ACG is a reputable source, nothing here is official, and it's also subject to change. In other words, even if everything here is correct, it could all change or fall apart.

Microsoft, alongside Tencent and Embracer Group, has been gobbling up studios right and left, so this rumor makes sense from that perspective. That said, there's an issue with this rumor, and it's the same issue the other rumor has. It's not often big, noteworthy games are announced and released in the same year. It happens, but it's not the norm.

At the moment of publishing, Microsoft has not commented on this report, and it probably won't given its track-record of adhering to its strict "no comment" policy when it comes to rumors, reports, leaks, and all information of this variety. That said, if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.