Free Halo Infinite Rewards Available for Limited Time

✖

Free Halo Infinite rewards are currently available for PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S players, but only for a limited time. More specifically, Xbox and 343 Industries have teamed up with Butterfinger to give away some free in-game rewards for the upcoming sci-fi shooter, which is currently scheduled to release sometime this holiday season via the aforementioned platforms.

Word of the free rewards comes the way of the official Halo Twitter account, which makes it sound like you need to purchase Butterfinger bars to earn the free rewards -- exclusive emblems -- but according to the rules of the sweepstakes, this isn't the case. And unfortunately, this is a giveaway, which means there's no way to guarantee you will get the emblems even if you participate.

That said, if you're interested in securing the emblems below so you can show off your dedication to Butterfinger when the game releases, then you will need to enter before February 15.

Time is running out Spartans! Grab two Butterfinger bars and score exclusive emblems for Halo Infinite, just make sure you enter before February 15th. #GameBetterWithButterfinger 🎮 https://t.co/Ot6xmwUUw6 pic.twitter.com/0FtROgMptt — Halo (@Halo) February 2, 2021

At the moment of publishing, it looks like these emblems will be forever exclusive to the giveaway. That said, it's safe to assume there will be plenty of other emblems for players that miss out on these few, including many with more appealing designs and connotations.

Halo Infinite is in development for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC, and it's set to release sometime this holiday season. For more coverage on the game -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors, and all of the latest leaks -- click here or peruse the relevant links below: