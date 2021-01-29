Microsoft Shares Concerning Xbox Series X Stock Update

✖

The PS5 may be the hardest console to find in the world right now, but the Xbox Series X is also incredibly hard to find and has been since pre-orders first went live back in September. Going into 2021, many Xbox fans hoped this would change, but it's not going to, at least not anytime soon. During a recent earnings call, Microsoft confirmed it's expecting Xbox Series X supply issues to continue, and right now there's no indication when these shortages will come to an end.

During the meeting with investors, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella noted that both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are off to a strong commercial start, though right now they aren't divulging numbers, and that may be because they aren't as impressive as you'd think given the supply issues. Whatever the case, Nadella confirms they are the fastest-selling Xbox consoles to date, but given there are two of them, it's hard to compare their initial sale numbers to the initial sale numbers of the Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One.

Adding to what Nadella said, CFO Amy Hood confirmed that Microsoft has been unable to meet demand, before confirming the shortages will continue, at the very least, throughout this next financial quarter. It sounds like Microsoft is predicting this not just based on supply chains, but the continued demand for the console, which doesn't sell out as fast as the PS5, but still runs through stock in minutes.

Thankfully for Microsoft, the Xbox Series X isn't alone here. Not only is the PS5 suffering from supply issues, but it seemingly has more demand, amplifying the problem. Meanwhile, even the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite are hard to find right now due to supply constraints, and they aren't even new pieces of hardware.

