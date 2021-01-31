Xbox Live Gold Makes 3 New Games Free for Xbox One and Xbox Series X Players

Xbox Live Gold subscribers can now download three Xbox One and Xbox Series X games for free, courtesy of Games With Gold and its offering for February. While it's not quite the Valentines month yet, the games have gone free early, which means right now subscribers can download Gears 5, Resident Evil, and Indiana Jones and the Emperor's Tomb for free. Meanwhile, the month's other free games, Dandara and Lost Planet 2, won't be free until the 15th.

As always, all of these games are only available to download for free if you're an Xbox Live Gold subscriber. That said, while they are all free for subscribers, they won't all be free for the same period. While Gears 5 and Resident Evil will be free until February 28, Indiana Jones and the Emperor's Tomb will only be free until February 15.

Once downloaded, every game above is yours to keep and play forever as long you maintain an active subscription. If your subscription lapses, you will lose access to every game downloaded for free until you subscribe back up.

Below, you can check out all three games. This includes not only a trailer of each game, but some background information and some information about platforms.