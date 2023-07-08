Xbox Series X Owners Surprised With New Freebie

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S owners have been surprised with a new freebie featuring one of this year's best games. 2023 is shaping up to be a historic year for gaming. The year is only roughly half way over, yet it's already seen major releases like Dead Space, Resident Evil 4, Final Fantasy 16, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Street Fighter 6, Diablo 4, Metroid Prime Remastered, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Dave the Diver, BattleBit, and Hogwarts Legacy. The biggest surprise amongst these notable releases though is no doubt Hi-Fi Rush, a stealth release and one of Xbox's best releases in years. If you are one of many who enjoyed Hi-Fi Rush earlier this year via Xbox Series X, then you may appreciate the aforementioned freebie.

Just like it did with the release of the game, Xbox has surprised Xbox Series X users with a Hi-Fi Rush freebie that transforms your home screen with a special dynamic theme that is -- obviously -- themed after the game. It's unclear is this is a permanent or a limited-time offer, but what is clear is that it's 100 percent free and available to everyone. Unlike some Xbox deals and freebies, this one does not require a subscription to either Xbox Game Pass or Xbox Live Gold.

If you felt the heat from the last background we showed, you'll get a (Hi-Fi) Rush out of this one.



Grab some chai tea, feel the beat, and learn more with dynamic backgrounds on your Xbox Console: https://t.co/5D1D8EvXd9 pic.twitter.com/wdBvLI9KNa — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) July 5, 2023

For those unfamiliar with the game, Hi-Fi Rush is an action game that puts a major emphasis on rhythm. Stealth-released back on January 25, 2023 out of nowhere, it earned Metacritic scores of 87 and 89, depending on the platform. Not only was its release a major surprise, but the fact that it comes from Tango Gameworks, a Bethesda-owned studio best known for horror games.

"Feel the beat as wannabe rockstar Chai and his ragtag team of allies rebel against an evil robotics enhancement megacorp with raucous rhythm combat! From Tango Gameworks, the studio that brought you The Evil Within and Ghostwire: Tokyo (no, really) comes Hi-Fi Rush an all-new action game where the characters, world and combat stylishly sync to the music!

An official pitch for the game continues: "Labeled 'defective' after a shady corporate experiment mistakenly fuses a music player to his heart, Chai must now fight for his freedom in a slick animated world where everything – platforming puzzles, enemy attacks and even the colorful gags & banter – are synced to the beat."

For more Xbox coverage -- including all of the latest official and unofficial Xbox One news, Xbox Series X|S news, and Xbox Game Pass news -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think.