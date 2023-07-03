Xbox Game Pass Is Removing 92-Rated Game From Library

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC are about to lose one of the highest-rated games available via the subscription service, a game with a Metacritic score of 92. Why? Because the game is being removed from the Xbox Game Pass library, with no word of when it will return. Of course, games have been removed and then later return to Xbox Game Pass, but it's not common and it's usually reserved for very popular games that demand a second run. Further, a good amount of time also lapses between the two events.

All of that said, sometime within the next two weeks, Xbox Game Pass is shedding three games: Exo One, PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls, and Spelunky 2. Obviously, the most notable of these three games is Paw Patrol. The second most notable game is the aforementioned 92-rated Spelunky 2.

Released by Mossmouth as the long-awaited sequel to 2008's Spelunky, Spelunky 2 debuted back in 2020 and boasts a variety of Metacritic scores that vary depending on the platform. Its highest rating on Metacritic is 92, which in turn means it is one of the highest-rated games of its year.

"Spelunky 2 builds upon the unique, randomized challenges that made the original a roguelike classic, offering a huge adventure designed to satisfy players old and new," reads an official elevator pitch of the game. "Meet the next generation of explorers as they find themselves on the Moon, searching for treasure and missing family."

As long as each of these games are still available via Xbox Game Pass and/or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, each is also available to purchase, as long as you have an active subscription, for 20 percent off. Once each game departs the subscription service, this discount will expire. The same discount also applies to any DLC for each game as well.

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are both available via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC, but at two different price points. The former costs $10 a month and the latter costs $15 a month, until July 6. After July 6, each will increase in price to $11 a month and $17 a month, respectively.