Xbox Game Pass Users Say Controversial Game Is a "Must Play"

Xbox Game Pass users have urged fellow subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC to play a game that was quite controversial when it was initially released, but is also apparently a "must play." The mystery Xbox game in question dates back to 2017, a year that saw the likes of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, What Remains of Edith Finch, Persona 5, Cuphead, PUBG, Nier: Automata, and Divinity: Original Sin II all release. It was a good year for gaming. It also saw the sequel to 2014 Game of the Year, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor release. And when this sequel, Middle-earth: Shadow of War, was released, it created quite the controversy, as it was heavily criticized for its use of loot boxes in a single-player game. Over the time, the game shed this negative reputation -- partially thanks to various improvements to the contentious issues -- but at release it was quite a big talking point in the industry. According to Xbox Game Pass users though you need to play it.

Over on the Xbox Game Pass Reddit page, a post calling the game a "must play" has been gaining traction. Of course, not everyone agrees with this take on the game, however, many of the comments, a majority of them, have echoed the claim, suggesting there may be something to it.

"I love it, even bought the season pass while it was on sale," reads one of these comments. "The combat, while not too unique since the Arkham series also used a similar one, I love. The combat makes you feel like a badass, and the Nemesis system is the most underutilized system WB has patented. It made for so many memorable moments in the main story."

"Honestly the nemesis system in both Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War was a revolution to me, loves both games," added a second comment.

"Go behind enemy lines to forge your army, conquer Fortresses and dominate Mordor from within," reads an official elevator pitch for the game. "Experience how the award winning Nemesis System creates unique personal stories with every enemy and follower, and confront the full power of the Dark Lord Sauron and his Ringwraiths in this epic new story of Middle-earth. In Middle-earth: Shadow of War, nothing will be forgotten."

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are both available via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC, but at two different price points. The former runs at $11 a month while the latter costs $17 a month. Both versions of the subscription service include Middle-earth: Shadow of War.