New Xbox Series X Launch Window Game Announced

Another new Xbox Series X game has been announced. More specifically, developer Dynamic Voltage Games has announced that Orphan of the Machine is coming to the new Xbox console “this fall,” suggesting it could be a launch game, or at least arrive around the console’s “holiday 2020” launch. In other words, at the very least,it will be a launch window game. That said, if you’re looking for a game that showcases all of the next-gen power of the Xbox Series X, this isn’t that. Orphan of the Machine is made by only one developer.

According to the one-man development team, Orphan of the Machine was inspired by many games, especially Metroid. In the game, you play a Dolphin tasked with ridding the ocean of robots.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Orphan of the Machine was inspired by many games – a huge inspiration was Metroid,” said the developer on Twitter. “You’re going to have a jellyfish floating though space?! Fine, I’m going to have you fighting robots underwater.”

Orphan of the Machine was inspired by many games – a huge inspiration was Metroid. You’re going to have a jellyfish floating though space?! Fine, I’m going to have you fighting robots underwater. — Dynamic Voltage Games (@dynamic_voltage) March 30, 2020

At the moment of publishing, it’s not only unclear when exactly the game will launch, but how much it will cost, and whether it’s coming to other consoles, such as the PS5.

For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the Xbox Series X, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the console — and all things related to it — by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to drop a comment or two with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What Xbox Series X game are you looking forward to the most?

In the most recent and related news, a new report suggests the Xbox Series X and PS5 may have a big issue at launch. Meanwhile, during a recent interview, the head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, revealed the one series he would like to see revived on the next-gen console.