Xbox Comments on Viral Xbox Series X "Smoking" Videos

There is a good chance at this point that you might have seen some of the widely circulated videos showing the Xbox Series X, one of the new next-gen consoles, billowing "smoke" from the vents on top of the console. There is also a good chance that you, like most everybody else, were a little alarmed about this. And while the videos appear to be faked thanks to folks literally blowing into the console using vapes -- yes, really -- Xbox takes all such reports seriously and has put out a statement to that effect.

"We take all product safety reports seriously and our products meet or exceed industry standards," a representative for Microsoft tells ComicBook.com. "We are in the process of investigating further." You can check out the sort of videos that are being circulated below:

For the English people: I want to show you, how, with a Vapor and turning off the console, you can make a situation that looks like the console is "On Fire" — Xbox Studio (@XboxStudio) November 11, 2020

Launch issues for consoles are far from uncommon. Early adopters have, in the past, reported a variety of problems for Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo consoles. Joy-con drift is still a problem to this day! But at least in this instance, it would appear that the "smoking" Xbox Series X videos are a bunch of malarkey, even if Xbox is basically forced to take it seriously, so at least there's that.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are both now available for $499 and $299, respectively. You can also check out our official review of the Xbox Series X right here. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox right here.

