Today is the day that Xbox officially celebrates its 20th anniversary. There’s going to be a live show that is sure to include some announcements of some sort, and we have cobbled together everything you need to know about it including when it starts, how to watch, and what to expect from the Xbox Anniversary Celebration.

How to Watch the Xbox Anniversary Celebration

The official event itself is scheduled to kick off today at 1PM ET/10AM PT. It will broadcast on the official Xbox YouTube channel, the official Xbox Twitch channel, and the official Xbox Facebook page. It is currently unclear exactly how long it might last, but it seems fair to assume that folks should expect up to an hour of content max. For ease of access, we have embedded the YouTube version of the broadcast which should go live at kickoff below.

What to Expect From the Xbox Anniversary Celebration

“We invite you to join us on Nov. 15 to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Xbox and Halo with a fun, digital broadcast for fans around the globe,” shared Matt Booty, Head of Xbox Game Studios, when the anniversary event was first announced. “While we won’t announce any new games, this anniversary broadcast will be a special look back at 20 years of Xbox.”

Now, given the above, folks might think there won’t be any announcements of any kind, but it’s important to note that “any new games” is the specification. So while the next Halo title or a new Minecraft spinoff isn’t in the card, just about anything else is possible.

For example, it’s known that the third and final sneaker collaboration with Adidas will be revealed. It also seems like there could be the first public trailer for the upcoming Halo television series. Add to that the pesky rumors and reports that Halo Infinite could actually drop early — on top of the mysterious Xbox 360 games updates — and there’s plenty of exciting possibilities still to be explored.

As noted above, the Xbox Anniversary Celebration is scheduled to take place today, November 15th, at 1PM ET/10AM PT and will stream on YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox in general right here.

What do you think Xbox will announce or reveal during the event today? Could there be some big surprise in store that hasn’t yet leaked? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!