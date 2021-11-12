Halo Infinite Multiplayer Releasing Ahead of Schedule This Monday Claim Rumors

According to some rumors that are hard to believe, Halo Infinite’s multiplayer is being released early this Monday, November 15. That said, while the rumors are difficult to believe for a variety of reasons, they come from some prominent, and typically reliable, Halo leakers. In other words, if it wasn’t for the sources, no one would give these rumors the time of day, but because of who is making the claim, the rumors are making the rounds.

What makes the rumors especially interesting is the leak from earlier this month that revealed there would be an Early Access bundle of the game that would give owners the ability to play Halo Infinite multiplayer early. Many assumed this early access would be a week at most, but it looks like it could be more like a month of early access.

November 15 itself is also noteworthy because it’s the 20-year anniversary of Halo: Combat Evolved, the first-ever Halo game. Monday isn’t typically a day you release anything, let alone the multiplayer of one of the year’s biggest games, but it makes sense given the anniversary.

The final variable worth noting is that Halo Infinite’s multiplayer is free-to-play and a separate download, so 343 Industries and Xbox can release it ahead of the campaign

For now, take everything here with a major grain of salt. So far, neither 343 Industries nor Xbox nor any individual involved with either has commented on the rumors and the speculation they have created. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

