Xbox 360 Games Get Mysterious Updates Ahead of Xbox Event

In case you somehow missed it, Xbox is set to hold an anniversary event celebrating 20 years of Xbox and Halo tomorrow, November 15th. While the company explicitly said not to expect any announcements of new video games, that still leaves a lot on the table in terms of possible announcements, and it just so happens that a number of popular Xbox 360 games recently received mysterious updates.

According to VGC, Xbox 360 video games Fallout 3, Fallout: New Vegas, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, Dead Space, Dead Space 3, Dragon Age: Origins, Dragon Age 2, the anniversary edition of Fable, and Fable 3 have all received updates without the content of the updates being known. Notably, several of those were or are currently first-party Xbox titles. The speculation seems to be that some kind of improved backwards compatibility could be announced given the event’s focus on the history of Xbox, but there’s no telling what it might actually be related to.

https://twitter.com/Xbox/status/1458796952490250240

“We invite you to join us on Nov. 15 to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Xbox and Halo with a fun, digital broadcast for fans around the globe,” shared Matt Booty, Head of Xbox Game Studios, when the anniversary event was first announced. “While we won’t announce any new games, this anniversary broadcast will be a special look back at 20 years of Xbox.”

At this point, what exactly Xbox intends to reveal at the event is unclear. The only definite inclusion is the reveal of the third and final Xbox x Adidas sneaker, inspired by the Xbox Series X. There have been rumors that Xbox might release Halo Infinite‘s multiplayer early, though nothing definitive has been revealed.

As noted above, the mysterious updates are live for the various Xbox 360 video games. The Xbox Anniversary Celebration is scheduled to take place tomorrow, November 15th, at 1PM ET/10AM PT and will stream on YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox in general right here.

