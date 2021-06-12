Xbox and Summer Game Fest Are Releasing Over 40 Game Demos Very Soon

✖

Xbox held a major demo event last year as part of Summer Game Fest where it gave people access to over 60 different demos for upcoming games. That same event is returning for a second run this year with the next ID@Xbox Summer Game Fest Demo event scheduled to take place on June 15th to bring people more demos from then until June 21st. The games featured will be released for the Xbox Series X|S but also for the Xbox One for those who haven’t upgraded to the newer consoles yet.

Over 40 demos will be available this time, so not quite as many as 2020 but still plenty to choose from. Xbox’s Jessica Ronnell, the events and community management lead on the ID@Xbox team, cautioned players that these aren’t just normal demos like the ones players find close to the time of a game’s release, however. They’re early, early versions of games that likely won’t be out for a while, so keep that in mind when you’re playing.

“Many of these demos are early, and some are for games that won’t be out for quite some time,” Ronnell said. “Think of these as akin to ‘show floor demos’ and not necessarily indicative of the final product. What that means is that you’ll get to experience these games early – some way early – which is awesome, but you should also note that these games will continue to evolve and be polished as they near release.”

We don’t yet know the full list of games that’ll offer demos, but we know of a couple of them. Those can be found below along with previews of what the games are like.

ID@Xbox Summer Game Fest Demo Games

Sable: Embark on a unique and unforgettable journey and guide Sable through her Gliding; a rite of passage that will take her across vast deserts and mesmerizing landscapes, capped by the remains of spaceships and ancient wonders.

Lake: It’s 1986 – Meredith Weiss takes a break from her career in the big city to deliver mail in her hometown. How will she experience two weeks in beautiful Providence Oaks, with its iconic lake and quirky community? And what will she do next? It’s up to you.

The Riftbreaker: The Riftbreaker is a base-building, survival game with Action-RPG elements. You are an elite scientist/commando inside an advanced Mecha-Suit capable of dimensional rift travel. Hack & slash countless enemies. Build up your base, collect samples and research new inventions to survive.

Echo Generation: The summer of 1993 is nearly at an end and a sleepy Canadian town suddenly becomes home to strange accidents and mutated creatures. Echo Generation is a voxel turn-based adventure game about a gang of kids investigating supernatural occurrences while battling monsters and mechs to save their small town.

Tunic: Tunic is an isometric action-adventure game where you explore the wilderness, fight monsters, and discover secrets. You play as a tiny fox in a big world that is filled with mystery. A beautiful setting, tight combat, and a variety of items await you on this grand adventure.

Xbox’s demo event starts on June 15th with the demos live on the Xbox Dashboard for only a week.