Xbox Announces Summer Game Fest Demo Event With 60+ Free Demos

Xbox today announced the Summer Game Fest Demo Event, a week-long event for the Xbox One that will run from July 21st to July 27th. As the name implies, it is part of the larger Summer Game Fest spearheaded by Geoff Keighley and will include over 60 totally new, free game demos for upcoming, unreleased Xbox One video games. The company basically compares these demos to those that might have been shown off at physical events like E3 had those events not been cancelled.

"If you’ve been lucky enough to attend E3, PAX, gamescom or another show in the past you know that above-and-beyond the spectacle of these shows, one of the great joys of attending a marquee gaming event is being able to get your hands on games – lots of games," the announcement reads in part. "Getting to try them out early and discover lots of news games is awesome. While we can’t recreate the experience of attending a big show entirely, we can help you get your hands on lots of cool new games early."

While a full list of participating games has not yet been announced -- Xbox says it will do so closer to the event -- the company did highlight a few in its announcement, and we've included a list of those confirmed for the event below:

Cris Tales

Destroy All Humans!

Haven

Hellpoint

Skatebird

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

Raji: An Ancient Epic

Welcome to Elk

As noted above, Xbox's Summer Games Fest Demo Event for Xbox One is set to take place from July 21st to July 27th. The Xbox Series X, the next-gen console from Microsoft, is scheduled to release Holidays 2020. No definitive date has been set for launch, nor has a price point been announced. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox right here.

