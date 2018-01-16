Get an Xbox Wireless Controller for Only $40

Need an extra wireless Xbox controller? You do? That’s great, because Amazon has them on sale in black right now for only $40. That’s $20 off the list price.

While you’re at it, you might want to pick up a 3 month Xbox Live Gold membership on Amazon because they’re currently buy-one-get-one free. That means you can get a full year for $50 if you buy two.

Then again, if you’re feeling a little nostalgic for the original Xbox, you might want to save your pennies to get Hyperkin’s remake of the legendary “The Duke” controller when it arrives in March. It will be just as chunky as the original, and it will be compatible with the Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, and Windows 10. It will even have an OLED screen in the center that acts as the home button and plays the original Xbox boot screen animation. That controller will run you $70 when it launches.

