This is Your Last Chance to Save 20% on ‘Xenoblade Chronicles 2’ with Prime

We are only hours away from the release of Xenoblade Chronicles 2 for the Nintendo Switch, and that means Amazon members need to act fast if they want to flex that 20% discount.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured below, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Amazon Prime members can get Xenoblade Chronicles 2 right here for $48 during the remainder of the pre-order period. Sales on Nintendo Switch games are not something we’ve seen much of this holiday season, so this will probably be your last chance at a discount for quite some time. Plus, having the physical copy will help you save some space on that microSD card.

Want to learn more about what you’re in for? Check out our Xenoblade Chronicles 2 review.