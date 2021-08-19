xQc Explains Why You Shouldn't Chase Your Dreams of Being a Twitch Streamer

✖

Felix "xQc" Lengyel is one of the biggest Twitch streamers in the world, and has been for a while. On the platform, xQc has made millions. However, he doesn't recommend chasing the Twitch dream, especially if you don't have a backup plan. Why? Because chances are you won't make it. In fact, probability suggests you have a next to zero chance of even coming close.

During a recent Twitch stream, xQc warned his viewers about "chasing their dreams" and how the mindset of unchecked optimism can be a big problem, especially if your dreams include making millions on the Amazon-owned streaming platform. To this end, xQc takes a shot at those who have made it encouraging others to chase their dreams in hopes of replication.

“Like I ‘made it,' or whatever, right so, of course, I’m like ‘yeah man just follow your goals lol’, but that’s not true though. You can’t follow what I say blindly," said xQc. "Because the reality is you will fail. Because, not you, I’m not saying YOU, but most people, because it’s like ninety-nine point whatever percent and that’s true for most crazy business ideas, or crazy business ventures, or crazy plans. The reality is most people fail.”

The Twitch streamer continued, warning his fans and anyone watching to not be short-sighted or you could end up "down, homeless, and done."

“Some people will make it but if everybody says ‘Ah, you know what dude, I’m gonna succeed because he said I will’ and everybody goes all-in with no plan b, you’re going to have a lot of very broken down, homeless, done people with no other options. I think that’s a crazy big problem that people have when they listen to people that say ‘oh just follow your dreams haha, like I made it obviously it worked lol.' And that’s obviously very short-sighted.”

As always, feel free to hit the comments section with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Do you agree with xQc? Meanwhile, for more coverage on xQc, Twitch, and all things gaming, click here.