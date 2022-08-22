Yakuza Creator Wants Next Project to Be Like a Tarantino Movie

Toshihiro Nagoshi, the popular creator of Sega's Yakuza series, has revealed that he wants his next game to have some major commonalities with the films of Quentin Tarantino. Last year, Nagoshi ended up departing from Sega and developer RGG Studio and went to join NetEase to establish a new studio. Since that time, we haven't heard from Nagoshi and what he could be doing next, but the longtime game director has now shared some initial details about his next title.

Speaking to publication 4Players, Nagoshi shed some new light on what he has been up to so far at NetEase. Although he couldn't say too much about his next project, Nagoshi said he wants it to have some of the same DNA that were seen with the Yakuza series that he helped popularize. As such, there will be violent aspects of the game, but Nagoshi said he wants the tone to remain humorous at the same time.

"Of course, I can't reveal too much about our game yet, but I can give a rough idea. It will definitely contain violence as a game element, but I don't want to go too much in the direction of thriller or even horror," he said. "I want my game to be more like a Quentin Tarantino film – so there can be humor. Something that's just intimidating or just bloody and brutal doesn't suit my taste. I want a human touch, a bit of silliness, and a bit of seriousness, that's what I'm in the mood for at the moment."

Speaking more about when this game might be announced, Nagoshi didn't give specifics. However, he did tease that fans "probably won't have to wait too much longer" since he's someone that doesn't like to remain quiet for long about what he's creating. As such, perhaps we could see a formal reveal sooner than expected.

While Nagoshi might be hard at work on a new IP, Sega and RGG Studio are still keeping the Yakuza series alive without Nagoshi. A new installment, which will be a sequel to Yakuza: Like a Dragon, has already been confirmed to be in the works. Based on recent leaks, it also seems like this follow-up could also be shown off much more in the near future.

[H/T VGC]