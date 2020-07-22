Yakuza: Like A Dragon Release Date Leaked

According to the latest leak from Microsoft's online store, Yakuza: Like a Dragon will release on November 12th. Sega has yet to officially confirm that date, but the site has been a rather reliable source for leaks. The game will retail for $59.99 for the Day Ichi Edition, $69.99 for the Hero Edition, and $89.99 for the Legendary Hero Edition. Pre-ordering any version from the digital storefront will get players The Legends Costume Set as a free download. The full breakdown of each edition's content can be found at Microsoft's store right here. The game will also support Smart Delivery, and players should expect to see an upgrade at the launch of the Xbox Series X.

The latest iteration in Sega's popular series casts players in the role of Ichiban Kasuga, a low-level member of the Tojo Clan's Arakawa Family. After serving 18 years in prison for a murder he didn't commit, Kasuga returns to the world, only to be betrayed and left for dead by his family's patriarch. On his journey to discover the truth behind his incarceration and betrayal, Kasuga will encounter a number of friends and foes.

Unlike previous entries in the Yakuza series, Like a Dragon swaps out the real-time combat for a turn-based system. Players will still be able to use items in the environment as weapons against their foes, however! The game released in Japan earlier this year, and has already received strong reviews from Famitsu.

Microsoft's online store has been the source for a number of leaks, of late! Last month, a listing for Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning revealed the game's existence prior to an official announcement from THQ Nordic. Earlier this month, a store listing for The Red Room dropped major hints about the next entry in Activision's Call of Duty franchise, as well. As such, fans can assume the November 12th street date for Yakuza: Like a Dragon to be pretty reliable, unless Sega announces otherwise.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon will release on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you plan on checking out the game? What do you think of Yakuza: Like a Dragon thus far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.