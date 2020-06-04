Kingdoms of Amalur Remaster Leaks Online

✖

An Xbox One remaster of Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning has apparently been leaked by a listing on Microsoft's website, which can be found here. Published by THQ Nordic, the remaster will be titled Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning. The original version of the game featured an impressive level of talent involved, including Ken Rolston, R.A. Salvatore, Todd McFarlane, and Grant Kirkhope. According to Microsoft, the game will apparently release on August 11th, and will boast "improved graphical fidelity." For now, that release date should be viewed as a placeholder until an official announcement is made, but gamers should be quite excited about the prospect of a return to the game's world!

Originally released in 2012 on PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and Microsoft Windows, Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning is an action-RPG where players take on the role of the Fateless One, the only being in the game's world without a predetermined fate. R.A. Salvatore provided the game's world with a rich background, and the title was meant to be the start of a new franchise. Unfortunately for fans of the game, developer 38 Studios filed for bankruptcy before work could begin on a sequel. Kingdoms of Amalur did see multiple DLC expansions released, however. According to Microsoft, that content will be available as part of the remastered version of the game.

The leak should not come as a complete surprise to fans. After all, THQ Nordic acquired the rights to the franchise in 2018. The publisher has been scooping up the rights to a number of beloved games over the last few years, including SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom, and Destroy all Humans!, both of which will see remastered releases in the near future.

As of this writing, it's unclear whether or not a PlayStation 4 version of Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning will see release. The remaster was leaked on Microsoft's website, so it makes sense that a PS4 version wouldn't have been mentioned. Given the original game saw release on PS3, and since THQ Nordic tends to release most of their games on both systems, it seems like a safe bet that a PS4 version will be revealed when THQ Nordic makes an official announcement.

Are you looking forward to Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning? Were you a fan of the original game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.