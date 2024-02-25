Yoko Taro Reportedly Teases Nier 3 at London Concert

Developer PlatinumGames knocked it out of the park when it launched Nier: Automata in 2017. As of 2022, the game had sold over seven million copies, making it a certified hit. That success was somewhat surprising given that director Yoko Taro's first game in the Drakengard spin-off series only sold about 500,000 copies. Because of that massive success, many fans have been waiting with bated breath for Taro to reveal the next game in the series. While the Nier remake was certainly a fun diversion, fans won't rest until the proper sequel is announced. That hasn't happened just yet, but it sounds like Taro may have teased Nier 3 at a recent concert in London.

Yoko Taro Seemingly Teases Nier 3 at a London Concert

As always, you'll want to take this with a massive grain of salt. The rumor comes from ResetEra where a user named SanTheSly posted about their experience at the London Nier: Automata concert. It seems that Yoko Taro was in attendance and took the stage toward the end of the production. While on stage, he "told the audience that the Square Enix president was in the crowd and that if [they] wanted an Automata sequel to give the loudest applause of the night."

As you can probably guess, the crowd obliged. Obviously, this isn't much in the grand scheme of things, but SanTheSly did note something else interesting for Nier fans. There are some mild spoilers about the contents of the concert, so if you're planning to attend, you might want to skip the next paragraph.

SanTheSly claims that that during the show the word "REPENT" was repeatedly shown on screen. The final time the word showed up, it was spelled as "R3PENT." Mixing that with Taro's words at the end of the show, it's easy to see why many fans are hoping this means Nier 3 news is coming sometime soon.

Of course, this isn't the first time we've heard about a new Nier sequel in recent months. Last November, series producer Yosuke Saito said that the team would release a new game in the franchise "while Yoko Taro is still alive." However, he also said that he and Taro are working on a game that isn't in the Nier franchise that will seemingly be revealed this year.

Regardless, it's clear that the Nier 3 rumors aren't slowing down anytime soon, especially with Taro himself stoking the fire like this. That said, it's fair to assume that we won't see whatever Nier 3 becomes for at least a few more years. Depending on how long the project Saito mentioned takes, we might be waiting a full decade between Nier: Automata and its sequel.