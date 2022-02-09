NieR: Automata Anniversary Stream Announced, New Info Teased

A NieR: Automata livestream was announced this week to celebrate the game’s fifth anniversary. This stream is scheduled to take place on February 13th, the organizers said, and is being referred to so far simply as the “NieR: Automata 5th Anniversary Live Broadcast.” Beyond news of the time, date, and where it can be watched, not much else was said about the stream, btu it was confirmed that we’ll hear of new information pertaining to NieR: Automata as well as some answers to questions asked by the community.

The Japanese Twitter account for the NieR series of games posted news of the plans for the anniversary stream this week on Twitter and other socials. A link for the stream which can be watched via Niconico was provided, too, with the tease of more information to come.

For the first portion of the stream, it seems that it’ll feature some reminiscing about the series’ past since the whole point is to celebrate the fifth anniversary of NieR. After that, it says the presenters will be “announcing some information,” though it of course wasn’t said what, exactly, would be announced.

Towards the end of the presentation, those who are Niconico Premium members will be able to ask questions to the presenters to have them hopefully answered during the stream. Answers from those questions may be worth sticking around for during the stream if you’re planning on tuning in anyway, but you can bet that the most important bits from the broadcast will be shared online afterwards anyway once the stream has concluded.

NieR: Automata itself first released back in February 2017 and has since been rereleased on different platforms over the years. In total, it’s been on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms as well as the newer consoles via backwards compatibility. The game’s been met over time with largely favorable reviews and comes after the release of NieR before it with things like the NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition following afterwards.