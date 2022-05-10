Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Update Adds new Cards, Gem Bonuses, and More

✖

A new update is now live in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, and it seems like a pretty substantial one. Fans of the game became privy to several of these updates thanks to a datamine last week, but now the new content has been made available. Following the update, players can expect to see new cards, new single-player modes, and more. Today's update has also seen some changes made to Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel's Forbidden & Limited list, which specifies which cards have been outright banned from the game, and which ones have been limited.

Konami's Tweet announcing today's update can be found embedded below.

The new in-game @YGOMasterDuel update is LIVE, with new Cards, Solo Gates, Selection Packs, Accessories, and more!



Check it out in-game now!#YuGiOhMASTERDUEL pic.twitter.com/wu25VpvFuV — Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG (@YuGiOh_TCG) May 9, 2022

As of this writing, Konami has not offered an updated list of the banned and limited cards, but hopefully it will make one available in the near future. Responses to the Tweet above are filled with players looking for just that, as they may have to make adjustments to their in-game decks. These types of bans are meant to make the game more balanced, but it helps to know exactly what's been changed.

"The Danger Files" and "Duel Strategy" solo modes have been added as part of the new update. The latter features missions that are tutorial-based, allowing players to unlock different rewards. The game is also celebrating its three-month anniversary with a log-in bonus. Players that log-in to the game can get free Gems, and there are also sales on Gems, as well. Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel had a similar log-in bonus back in March, as a way to celebrate the game passing 10 million downloads across its various versions. Gems are Master Duel's in-game currency, so anything that makes it easier for players to improve their decks is quite welcome!

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you a fan of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel? What do you think of this new update? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!