Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Update Leaks What's Next for the Game

A new Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel update is live on Nintendo Switch, mobile devices, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X alongside patch notes that reveal and detail everything Konami has done with the update -- Update 1.1 -- which is a small one. In addition to this, the update has also revealed what's next for the game as its files have been datamined. No surprise, there's plenty on the horizon for the popular and free-to-play game.

First, the update itself. According to official patch notes, the UI has been improved at DUEL, MISSION, SOLO, DECK, etc. Meanwhile, new animation effects have been added alongside new functions have been added to deck editing and room matches. And, of course, general "bug fixes" have been made.

As you can see, the update isn't major, but the files of the update that have been datamined and that reveal what's coming to the game in the near future are far more consquential. It's a lot.

Datamined Leaks: New Selection Packs!



"Wandering Travelers" and "Valiant Wings" will bring more cards released in "Burst of Destiny" and "The Grand Creators" to Master Duel!#MasterDuel #YuGiOh #YuGiOhMasterDuel #遊戯王マスターデュエル pic.twitter.com/BkdEhFxgA6 — Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Guide (@MasterDuelSite) May 6, 2022

Datamined Leaks: Laundry Dragonmaid is a "new type" of Mate – Deluxe Mates!



"What are Deluxe Mates? Deluxe Mates are special Mates that can change their appearance during a Duel"#MasterDuel #YuGiOh #YuGiOhMasterDuel #遊戯王マスターデュエル pic.twitter.com/TUm6O7wuF1 — Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Guide (@MasterDuelSite) May 6, 2022

Datamined Leaks: New Mates!



These all have "Shop Assets", so they will likely be showing up for purchase sometime "soon" COPIUM



- Wightbaking

- Salamangreat Gazelle

- Hallohallo

- Ninja Grandmaster Hanzo?#MasterDuel #YuGiOh #YuGiOhMasterDuel #遊戯王マスターデュエル pic.twitter.com/RWF4dH0nka — Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Guide (@MasterDuelSite) May 6, 2022

Datamined Leaks: Assets have been added for a new Structure Deck: Cybernetic Successor!



"Cyberdark End Dragon" and other cards found in the Cyber Strike TCG Structure Deck are likely to be inside!#MasterDuel #YuGiOh #YuGiOhMasterDuel #遊戯王マスターデュエル pic.twitter.com/XuMazlRvEZ — Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Guide (@MasterDuelSite) May 6, 2022

Datamined Leaks: Some more little bits:



- Dragonmaid Nudyarl mate (missing some shop assets)

- Scapegoat Token and Bitron seem to be Duel Pass 3 and Duel Pass 4 rewards, based on file names and asset style.#MasterDuel #YuGiOh #YuGiOhMasterDuel #遊戯王マスターデュエル pic.twitter.com/k0FMiEFmEY — Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Guide (@MasterDuelSite) May 6, 2022

Datamined Leaks: New Sleeves/Protectors!



Sleeves with Gems on them have "Shop Assets". Given the rest are from Solo Mode decks, I IMAGINE they will be part of the rewards for completing those Solo Modes – not 100%.#MasterDuel #YuGiOh #YuGiOhMasterDuel #遊戯王マスターデュエル pic.twitter.com/CnHdGTkHlo — Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Guide (@MasterDuelSite) May 6, 2022

Datamined Leaks: New Solo Modes!



- Orcust

- Dream Mirror

- U.A.

- Six Samurai

- Danger

- Nephthys

- SP Deck Challenge 2 (GX)

- Duel Strategy 2#MasterDuel #YuGiOh #YuGiOhMasterDuel #遊戯王マスターデュエル pic.twitter.com/tzR081Om9D — Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Guide (@MasterDuelSite) May 6, 2022

Datamined Leaks: A new Bundle Deal appears to be coming soon!



A special Set that includes 10 Master Packs (guaranteed to have at least 1 SR) and 1 bonus UR card, "Infinite Impermanence."#MasterDuel #YuGiOh #YuGiOhMasterDuel #遊戯王マスターデュエル pic.twitter.com/81ccLpspIK — Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Guide (@MasterDuelSite) May 6, 2022

Datamined Leaks: New assets for upcoming event types (and one a little further away):



- Fusion Festival

- Classic Festival

- Link Festival

- Pendulum Festival

- Monster Type

- Attribute#MasterDuel #YuGiOh #YuGiOhMasterDuel #遊戯王マスターデュエル pic.twitter.com/v14Q7bazCZ — Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Guide (@MasterDuelSite) May 6, 2022

Datamined Leaks: A New Selection Pack is coming soon, featuring the "Swordsoul" and "PUNK" archetypes – as well as the long-awaited Destroyer Phoenix Enforcer!#MasterDuel #YuGiOh #YuGiOhMasterDuel #遊戯王マスターデュエル pic.twitter.com/ZRkWYabdBI — Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Guide (@MasterDuelSite) May 6, 2022

It's important to note that everything above is straight from the files of the game. You can check it for yourself. In other words, there's no doubting the validity of the leak. That said, it's important to note that datamining leaks either represent work in progress that's subject to change or scrapped work. In other words, take it all with some caution. At the moment of publishing, Konami has not commented on any of this. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is available -- for free -- via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more coverage on the game -- including not just all of the latest official news but all of the latest unofficial rumors, leaks, and speculation -- click here.

"Finally, the Yu-Gi-Oh! digital card game you've been waiting for! The definitive edition of the competitive card game that has been evolving for over 20 years! Duel at the highest level against Duelists from all over the world. Get ready: it's time to Duel!"