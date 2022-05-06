Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Update Leaks What's Next for the Game

By Tyler Fischer

A new Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel update is live on Nintendo Switch, mobile devices, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X alongside patch notes that reveal and detail everything Konami has done with the update -- Update 1.1 -- which is a small one. In addition to this, the update has also revealed what's next for the game as its files have been datamined. No surprise, there's plenty on the horizon for the popular and free-to-play game. 

First, the update itself. According to official patch notes, the UI has been improved at DUEL, MISSION, SOLO, DECK, etc. Meanwhile, new animation effects have been added alongside new functions have been added to deck editing and room matches. And, of course, general "bug fixes" have been made.

As you can see, the update isn't major, but the files of the update that have been datamined and that reveal what's coming to the game in the near future are far more consquential. It's a lot. 

It's important to note that everything above is straight from the files of the game. You can check it for yourself. In other words, there's no doubting the validity of the leak. That said, it's important to note that datamining leaks either represent work in progress that's subject to change or scrapped work. In other words, take it all with some caution. At the moment of publishing, Konami has not commented on any of this. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is available -- for free -- via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more coverage on the game -- including not just all of the latest official news but all of the latest unofficial rumors, leaks, and speculation -- click here.

"Finally, the Yu-Gi-Oh! digital card game you've been waiting for! The definitive edition of the competitive card game that has been evolving for over 20 years! Duel at the highest level against Duelists from all over the world. Get ready: it's time to Duel!"

